Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes

Jamarious Davis was sentenced on Wednesday for crimes he committed in 2019 and 2020 against a woman and her son.

BRYAN, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes in 2019 and 2020, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

According to the release, Bryan Police responded to a call in April 2019 of a man destroying his wife's property. At the scene, the victim informed police of Davis's abuse towards her, which included him squeezing her neck with his forearm and saying that they would be together "till death do us part".

The victim said she nearly blacked out as a result of Davis's actions and had become fearful of him after he had left the area prior to police arriving, authorities said.

10 months later, in February 2020, College Station Police responded to an emergency call at a hotel. There, they found a 12-year-old boy bloodied after being struck in the head with an object, authorities said.

It was later revealed that the mother, the same person involved in the April 2019 case, had left her son with Davis while she went to run errands following a verbal argument, authorities said.

Davis was nowhere to be found at the time law enforcement arrived, but was later arrested after attempting to evade police by jumping out of a window, authorities said.

After the boy was treated for brain trauma and facial fractures, police pieced together what the boy was struck. They eventually arrived at the conclusion that he was struck with a liquor bottle, which was later backed up by DNA evidence, according to authorities.

After pleading guilty to his crimes, Davis received his sentence, along with a lifetime protective order for the victim and his mother, according to the release.