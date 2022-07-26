Trevino was reported to have struck an EMS worker with a bottle after becoming combative.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jamie Trevino, 39, was arrested for assaulting an EMS worker, according to Huntsville Police.

Trevino was knocking on the doors of residents' homes in the area looking for help on July 24.

Lt. Jim Barnes reported that police and EMS responded to a welfare concern in the 100 block of SH-75 N around 1 p.m.

The police said Trevino was placed in the back of the ambulance when emergency services arrived to assess her condition.

It was noted by the police that Trevino continued to be combative and belligerent towards the officers. Trevino was then arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant.