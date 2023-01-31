College Station duo arrested after midnight pursuit in Navasota

After the two were stopped by authorities, an assault weapon, accessories, and ammunition were recovered, according to a press release from Navasota Police.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Navasota after a midnight chase, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department.

Around midnight on Tuesday, Navasota Police say officers identified a Honda that had been stolen in the 700 block of West Virginia Street, which later prompted authorities to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the stolen car later took off towards Highway 105 West into Washington County.

Eventually, authorities were able to spike the vehicle, ending the pursuit at Highway 105 and Blue Bell Road, according to the release. Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but was captured.

At the end of the chase, two people from College Station were arrested: a juvenile, the driver, and 19-year-old Jaylon Walter, the passenger.

An assault weapon, accessories, and ammunition for both the assault weapon and another firearm were recovered, according to the press release.