Brazos County DA: Man sentenced to four years in prison for biting police officer

According to authorities, Jay Aull bit a Bryan Police officer while intoxicated while attempting to be restrained on May 31, 2022.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for assault on a police officer, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jay Aull pled guilty to biting a Bryan Police officer on May 31, 2022, according to the release.

The incident occurred at the Tejas Center in Bryan after authorities say Aull was harassing customers in a business and making threats towards a store clerk. When a Bryan Police officer arrived at the scene, Aull was found outside the store intoxicated, according to the release.

When attempting to issue a criminal trespass warning to him, Aull became aggressive towards the Bryan Police officer, according to the release. That eventually led to the officer restraining Aull, which eventually led to Aull biting the officer.

The bite ended up drawing blood, according to the report. In the end, authorities say multiple officers were required to contain Aull.

After being bitten, authorities say Aull told the officer that he had an infections blood disease, which ended up in the officer requiring months of preventative medical care to ensure that he didn't have any diseases in his blood from Aull.