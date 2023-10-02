Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 drugs, fentanyl discovery

A Jan. 31, 2021 drug bust by a DPS trooper involving Jerry Durdin now places him behind bars for 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Madison County judge on Sept. 28, 2023, according to the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Jerry Durdin was pulled over by a Texas DPS Trooper, and was found to have marijuana in his possession. Durdin had stopped at a Motel 6, where he was staying. After the officer obtained a warrant to search the room for other substances, Durdin was found to have been dealing other types of drugs, including methamphetamine, pills, and other items related to the illegal activities he was a part of.

The pills that were discovered were eventually revealed to be Fentanyl, and weighed 1.48 grams.

Durdin pled guilty to his drug charges on June 20, 2023, and a couple of months afterward received his sentence. The 20-year sentence was given after evidence was presented that detailed his past as a drug dealer.

"Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug. I am thankful we were able to get a Fentanyl dealer off the streets," said District Attorney Courtney Cain in a release. "The Madison County District Attorney's Office will continue to send drug dealers to prison and fight this war on drugs."

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube