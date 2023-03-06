Bryan woman arrested after driving car into home

Jessie Mae Kubiak was arrested on March 5 for driving a car into a residence, according to Bryan Police.

BRYAN, Texas — A 58-year-old Bryan woman was arrested on Sunday, March 5 for driving into a home in Bryan, according to Bryan Police.

At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Bryan Police responded to a call at 306 Emmett Street in Bryan after it was reported that a major accident had taken place at the address. According to authorities, they were informed of the incident by an uninvolved third party.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found a 2009 blue Hyundai Sonata that had been backed into a home.

At the scene, police learned that the resident of the home that had been struck was hit by debris from the collision.

Jessie Mae Kubiak, the driver of the vehicle, was found "hiding in her residence" according to police. Authorities later discovered that the Hyundai did not have insurance, and that the car's registration had expired in September 2022. Police say Kubiak also didn't have a valid driver's license.

When interviewing Kubiak, she stated that she was backing the car into a parking spot, and the next thing she knew, the car was inside the residence. Based on her behavior when talking with officers, they suspected that she had driven under the influence. Kubiak refused to provide a blood sample and threatened to become hostile police, according to authorities.

She was later taken to the hospital, where a warrant to analyze her blood was obtained by police. However, Kubiak resisted officers' attempts to serve the warrant, and kicked an officer, police say.