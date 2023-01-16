Authorities: man who shot teenager in leg at Pearl Apartments arrested

He is currently booked in the Brazos County Jail on $277,000 bond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man who has been connected with a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital has been arrested, according to a report from College Station police.

18-year-old J'lynne McClendon has been booked in the Brazos County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and deadly conduct, according to jail records.

McClendon's crimes reportedly took place on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 12, when an altercation broke out involving McClendon and others, eventually resulting in a minor being shot and later hospitalized, according to authorities.

College Station police reported the day after that the minor was in stable condition.