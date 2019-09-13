COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former A&M QB Johnny Manziel's uniform has been stolen from the university's Hall of Champions, police reported on their Facebook page.

The uniform was taken on Aug. 26, they said in a post and the estimated value of the jersey is just under $1,000.

They have posted a picture of a person of interest in the case and they have identified him, they said, but no other information was given.

Manziel, whose nickname "Johnny Football" was given to him in high school, was the first freshman in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. He later played for the NFL with the Browns before being released in 2015. He later played for the CFL and the now inactive AAF.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

