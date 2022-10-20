Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for February 2021 standoff with police

Jonathan Bridges, the man in question, was on parole for crimes committed in Bell County in February 2021.

BRYAN, Texas — A man who was at the center of a standoff against College Station PD in February 2021 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Jonatan Bridges, the man in question, was reported to College Station Police by his at-the-time girlfriend, who alleged that Bridges had assaulted her and was in possession of a firearm, according to the Brazos County DA.

Authorities attempted to apprehend Bridges, but he reportedly left the scene in a car with his girlfriend, prompting officers to attempt to pull Bridges over. Bridges later stopped the car and fled authorities on foot while opening fire at a police officer in pursuit.

According to the Brazos County DA, Bridges later broke into a nearby apartment and bunkered down in the residence, prompting a standoff with police. The residents of the apartment were not home at the time, but Bridges claimed to be holding them hostage and fired several shots at authorities.

After some time, hostage negotiators and Bridges agreed to surrender, according to authorities. Bridges was charged with burglary of habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest, according to authorities.

At the time of his crimes, Bridges was on parole from a six-year sentence for aggravated robbery in Bell County.

According to Assistant District Attorney Nathan Wood, "Jonathan Bridges' actions remind us of the risk our police officers face on our behalf every single day when responding to domestic violence calls. Extreme violence demands extreme accountability."

