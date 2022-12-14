35-year-old arrested for officer assault, drug possession, more during Dec. 12 traffic stop

Jose Luis Ramirez, the man in question, attempted to flee Bryan Police after being pulled over for rolling a stop sign on Dec. 12.

BRYAN, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been arrested for drug possession, attempting to evade arrest, assaulting a public servant, and a number of miscellaneous charges following a traffic stop that took place on Monday, Dec. 12, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Jose Luis Ramirez, the man in question, was pulled over for ignoring a stop sign at approximately 12:20 p.m., which caused a Bryan officer to pull Ramirez over, according to authorities. After stopping, Ramirez reportedly identified himself verbally to the officer who had stopped him and reportedly stated that he believed he had traffic warrants for his arrest.

According to the report, the officer reportedly asked Ramirez to sit on the nearby sidewalk following observed erratic behavior. Ramirez later attempted to walk away from the scene, according to Bryan PD, but the responding officer attempted to restrain him.

Ramirez later came free from the officer's grip, twisting her wrist and eventually leaving the responding officer with a spiral fracture, according to the report. Ramirez reportedly then ran towards 309 West Carson Ave.

After running on foot to evade the pursuing officer, Ramirez was eventually stopped by another Constable and properly arrested, according to the report.

During a search of Ramirez's car, marijuana, methamphetamine, THC, and other objects with drug-related residue on them.