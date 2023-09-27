x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

13-year-old juvenile arrested by College Station Police for driving stolen car

The car that the juvenile was driving had been reported stolen earlier that night.

More Videos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested late at night by College Station Police for driving a stolen car.

The car had reportedly been stolen earlier that night, according to police.

The juvenile was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony.

It was not revealed when the car was reported stolen or when the arrest was made. In Texas, the punishment for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle can carry a jail sentence from 180 days to two years, and up to a fine of $10,000.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGS:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out