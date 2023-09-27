13-year-old juvenile arrested by College Station Police for driving stolen car

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested late at night by College Station Police for driving a stolen car.
The car had reportedly been stolen earlier that night, according to police.
The juvenile was taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony.
It was not revealed when the car was reported stolen or when the arrest was made. In Texas, the punishment for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle can carry a jail sentence from 180 days to two years, and up to a fine of $10,000.
