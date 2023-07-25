Missouri City father frustrated after his daughter's car was stolen, crashed in 'Kia boyz' TikTok trend

“Had no idea this car had this thing with the ignition switch where you could just steal it," he said.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Fort Bend County father says he had no idea when he purchased a blue Kia for his daughter in 2021, it would become a target.

"I had no idea what kind of car to get and saw this cute Kia and said, ‘She would love this'," said Joseph Young of Missouri City.

He bought the Kia to give his daughter a car to get to and from work and thought it was a perfect fit.

“Had no idea this car had this thing with the ignition switch where you could just steal it," he said.

At the time, no one had heard of the 'Kia boyz', and a viral Tik Tok trend that shows teens stealing Kias and Hyundais across the country.

Fast forward to this June, it was becoming a nationwide story.

“I got a knock on my door, it was the Missouri City Police Department asking me, did I own a blue Kia? And like I said, my heart just sank because I thought my daughter was dead or something happened to her," said Young.

His daughter, thankfully, was OK, but her Kia was not. It had been stolen from her apartment complex in Richmond and found crashed into a light pole.

“They bent the frame, the wheels were set back, both airbags were deployed - which is strange because I thought these kids would have been killed, but there was no blood in the car," he said.

KHOU 11 News called the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office but we still haven’t heard back from them about this case. The District Attorney's Office said it involves juveniles and because of that, they are not commenting any further.

It's left this dad to wonder what, if anything, will happen in his case. He worries kids are not being held accountable.

“If you have to spend $200 bucks or $300 bucks for an alarm or $40 to $50 bucks for a steering wheel lock, just do it now because there are kids, people who are watching your vehicle," said Young.

Earlier this year Kia announced it had agreed to settle a class action lawsuit. It also started rolling out software upgrades that are supposed to be done automatically anytime a car is brought to a dealership.