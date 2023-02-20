Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cypress

The standoff began early Monday morning after a woman claimed she was kidnapped and assaulted.

The standoff began early Monday just after 4 a.m. when the Harris County Sheriff's Office received calls about a suspicious person wandering around Thorn Cypress Drive in the Cypress Point Lake Estates subdivision.

According to HCSO Major Wayne Kuhlman, deputies found a woman in distress who claimed she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. They later found a man barricaded in his home who refused to cooperate with investigators.

Deputies obtained a warrant for aggravated kidnapping and eventually got the man to surrender after an hourslong standoff.

"There was communication between the sheriff's office and the suspect," Kuhlman said. "He also called our watch command...eventually the suspect was put in touch with a negotiator, at which time he went ahead and came out and it came to a peaceful ending."