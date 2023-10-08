18-year-old escapes kidnapping at Target in Magnolia, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help after a young woman was nearly kidnapped from a parking lot in Magnolia on Wednesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the man followed the 18-year-old out of the Target on FM 2978, authorities said. As she was getting into her vehicle, authorities said, the suspect grabbed her and tried to get her into his car. She was able to get away.
The suspect then left the scene in a gray four-door car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #23A233785.
Tips to stay safe in public
- Always pay attention to your surroundings and those around you
- Consider leaving one earbud out so you can hear and maintain situational awareness
- Once in your vehicle, lock your doors and start your engine immediately
- If you feel you are being followed, call 911 and follow instructions from dispatch
- Leave electronic devices in your pocket or in your purse. Don’t be distracted by screens when walking