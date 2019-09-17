KILLEEN, Texas — George Powell seemed disappointed but optimistic in court Tuesday. He waved and thanked his supporters and reporters for highlighting his case.

Powell, who was in prison for more than 10 years for a robbery he said he didn’t commit, had a pre-trial hearing in which a previous bond of $500,000 was reinstated.

Powell was convicted of a robbery of a Killeen 7-11, but the conviction was vacated after an informant lied and a height discrepancy was found in the surveillance video of the robbery. He was moved back to the Bell County Jail from Gatesville prison early Monday morning.

After a set of hearings with new legal representation from the Innocence Project of Texas, a legal organization that fights wrongful convictions, Powell's conviction was vacated by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Powell's case gained nationwide attention and he was featured in a Netflix special.

In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Powell's attorney with the Innocence Project, Mike Ware, said he’s disappointed a lower bond wasn’t set Tuesday. He said he thinks the state is taking such a strong stance on the bond because it will be bad for optics if Powell appears to be a free while out on bond.

Powell is expected back in court on Sept. 25. The possibility of reducing his bond will be discussed

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Powell and his family with transition expenses.

