'Own sick amusement' | Texas man gets 10 years for cyberstalking, child porn possession

Federal prosecutors said Kody Bohak admitted to terrorizing about 20 women "for his own sick amusement."

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A 25-year-old Texas man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and child porn charges.

The victims who gave statements during his sentencing said he told him that he would rape and kill them if they didn't comply with their demands.

In 2020, Bohak was being investigated by the Sam Houston State University Police Department for stalking. Then, the FBI got involved.

Investigators soon learned that his crimes were much worse and more widespread.

One case involved a Pennsylvania college student. In April 2019, prosecutors said, the young woman got a direct message on Instagram that included nude photos of herself. The message said, "Hey, babe. Respond to me or these go public (kiss emoji). And I have tons more."

The woman didn't respond, but later that same day, prosecutors said Bohac sent the woman a Facebook message with topless photos of her and a message that said, " Wow, is this really you? If you want to talk to me on Snapchat I'll tell you who posted them."

She didn't respond to that message, either.

Soon after that, prosecutors said Bohac used an anonymizing app to contact the victim, her friends and her family members. In the messages, he gave them links to websites where the victim's nude photos and videos were posted.

The videos included the victim having sex with her ex-boyfriend -- sometimes with her wearing a cheerleading outfit.

"Bohac used cell phones, laptops and social media accounts to terrorize women -- all for his sick pleasure," prosecutors said.

But, that wasn't all...

When the feds raided Bohac's apartment, they said he threw his phone in the toilet. Nonetheless, they were still able to retrieve incriminating data.

Prosecutors also said photos and videos of children performing sex acts on adults and each other were found.

In addition to his 10-year- prison sentence, Bohac will also be forced to register as a sex offender and will spend more than 10 years on supervised release.