BCS deputy, DPS trooper crash responding to emergency scene

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said the trooper and the deputy are expected to be okay.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Two law enforcement officers were hurt after they crashed into one another responding to the scene of a pursuit in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as Roy Arevalo Jr., 26, drove away from the scene and hit another vehicle in the parking lot.

Authorities said Arevalo Jr. then took off in his car and deputies began to chase him. That's when they said Arevalo Jr. hit a second vehicle and came to a stop a short time later. Authorities were able to arrest Arevalo. He is charged with evading arrest, driving without a license with previous convictions and two counts of failing to render aid. He also has a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.

While responding to this scene, a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff's office and a trooper with Texas DPS crashed near Highway 21 on Carver Street. Each was responding to the scene from separate locations and was not involved in the pursuit.

The Brazos County deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out and did not suffer any injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The trooper suffered what was described as minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The sheriff's office said the people who were involved in crashes with the suspect were not hurt.