Man confesses to murder in Walker County

59-year-old Lawrence Cobb turned himself into the Walker County Sheriff's Office after a woman's body was found on March 3.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On March 3, deputies of the Walker County Sheriff's Office discovered a woman's body near the 20 block of Ashworth Road north of Huntsville around 8:11 p.m.

During the course of their investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 59-year-old Lawrence Cobb.

The department said that Cobb turned himself over and confessed to the crime. Cobb is being held at the Walker County Jail on a First Degree Felony charge of Murder with a $500,000 bond.