Man confesses to murder in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On March 3, deputies of the Walker County Sheriff's Office discovered a woman's body near the 20 block of Ashworth Road north of Huntsville around 8:11 p.m.
During the course of their investigation, the Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 59-year-old Lawrence Cobb.
The department said that Cobb turned himself over and confessed to the crime. Cobb is being held at the Walker County Jail on a First Degree Felony charge of Murder with a $500,000 bond.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has shared that they will provide more information as it becomes available.