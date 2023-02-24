Leon County Sheriff's Office: Two brothers arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

Clark and Matthew Travis of Centerville are charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested on Grand Jury Indictments on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Travis Jr. and Clark Travis were arrested in Buffalo, TX, authorities say, with the former surrendering himself to the Leon County Sherriff's Office Jail.

Sources have told KAGS that the two men were highly involved in churches in Apostolic Buffalo and Centerville.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Clark has been charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual abuse of a child-continuous: victim under 14. Additionally, Matthew has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child.