Leon County crime stoppers, police look to find wanted man for violating parole, evading authorities

Up to a $500 reward is being offered by crime stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Busby.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Leon County authorities are asking the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

Kevin Busby is wanted by multiple agencies, including the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Freestone County, and Limestone county for violating parole and evading authorities on June 19.

Busby is described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. According to crime stoppers, he frequents Country Road 224 and Park Road 2140 in Leon County. Busby could also be in possession of firearms.

Crime stoppers says that a tip that leads to his arrest could be awarded up to $500 in cash. The Anonymous Tip Line to submit tips is 844-234-TIPS.