Denee Dawn Keleman is wanted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office for two charges of theft of property.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Have you seen this person recently? The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a woman for property theft crimes.

Denee Dawn Keleman is wanted by authorities for two theft of property charges: Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000 and Theft of Property between $30,000 and $150,000.

Anyone with information on Keleman's whereabouts are advised to call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.