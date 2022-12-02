42-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Leopoldo Pena, the man in question, reportedly sexually abused three female children for multiple years beginning in 2011.

BRYAN, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child on Friday, Nov. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Allegations against Leopoldo Pena, the man in question, reportedly surfaced in April 2017, when three female children reported Pena's six-year history of abuse with them to their mother. According to authorities, the girls were interviewed by the College Station Police Department at Scotty's House as a part of the investigation and gave their accounts of the abuse to CSPD.

During Pena's trial, the three gave details of the 42-year-old's actions towards them, according to the press release. Additionally, evidence was reportedly presented to the jury that showed Pena apologizing to the mother of the children, with an erased cell phone to prevent the discovery of the evidence among the most significant pieces of evidence presented against Pena.

According to the press release, continuous sexual abuse of a child is considered an aggravated first degree felony, and must be served straight, or without the possibility of parole.

In a statement about the case, Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Kristin Burns said "When children suffer in silence because of their abuse, the justice that comes after they speak should be strong. A Brazos County jury ensured that justice could occur for three young girls who were finally strong enough to find their voices."

The full press release can be found from the Brazos County District Attorney below.