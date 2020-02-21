New details are continuing to come to light in the disappearance of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan after their mother Lori Vallow was arrested on Thursday.

Joshua, 7, was last seen alive on Sept. 23. Tylee, 17, has not been seen since Sept. 8. Neither of them have been heard from since.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday on a warrant issued from Idaho.

She faces two felony charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and is accused of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

Vallow is currently being held on a $5 million bail.

Probable cause statement reveals more disturbing details

According to a probable cause statement, a number of items belonging to Joshua and Tylee were found in the possession of Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, when they were served search warrants in Hawaii on Jan. 26.

The search warrant was served on the persons of Daybell and Vallow and on a black Ford Explorer they rented.

Detectives found Tylee's and Joshua's birth certificates, Tylee's bank card, Joshua's iPad, another iPad logged into Joshua's Apple account and Joshua's school registration receipts from Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho.

Tylee's bank card is still active and has been used since she was last seen, according to the document.

That same day, a search warrant on Vallow's and Daybell's condo in Kaua'i found no items appearing to belong to children or nothing that appeared to belong to Joshua or Tylee.

Tylee hasn't been seen since Yellowstone trip

On Sept. 8, Tylee, Joshua, Vallow and Vallow's brother Alex Cox went on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park.

A search warrant found a photo from Vallow's iCloud account that showed Tylee in Yellowstone. The photo was time-stamped on Sept. 8.

There have been no witnesses found who can verify that they have seen Tylee since that day.

How Vallow explained their moves to others

Joshua was enrolled at Kennedy Elementary for three weeks and was last seen alive here on Sept. 23. Vallow called the school on Sept. 24 and said Joshua would no longer be attending because she would homeschool him.

As for Tylee, Lori had told Gibb that she was attending classes at BYU-Idaho, but a records check showed that she was never enrolled there or at any other school affiliated with BYU.

According to the statement, Vallow's neighbors in Rexburg told police that she moved into an apartment on or around Sept. 1 or 2.

They said they saw Tylee at or around the residence when she moved in with Lori and saw her briefly a couple of times after she moved in but have not seen her since the first couple weeks of September.

The neighbors also said that one of their children went to Vallow's apartment sometime in late September to play with Joshua and the child was told by Vallow that Joshua was not there and had gone to stay with his grandma.

A doorbell camera from a neighbor who lived directly across from Vallow recorded Joshua playing outside on Sept. 17.

During the investigation, police in Idaho found that Joshua had a service dog for his autism, but that the dog was picked up on Aug. 30 after Vallow had asked the company about finding another family "due to a change in life circumstances."

Daybell's parents told police during the investigation that Daybell and Vallow told them in November that Vallow was an "empty-nester."

The sister of Daybell's late wife, Tammy, also told police that Daybell told her and her husband that Vallow had no "juvenile" children.

Friend says Vallow, Daybell tried to get her to lie to police

According to the probable cause statement, detectives went to Vallow's home in Idaho on Nov. 26 to conduct a welfare check.

Daybell was at the home with Cox. Daybell "acted as if he didn't know Lori very well and stated he didn't know her phone number."

Cox told detectives that Joshua was with his grandmother, Kay Woodcock, in Louisiana. Detectives believed that to be a lie because Woodcock had first called a missing child report to the Gilbert Police Department.

Daybell later told detectives that day that the last time he had saw Joshua was in October.

Later that day, detectives spoke with Vallow, who said Joshua was in Gilbert with a friend named Melanie Gibb. But when Gilbert police contacted Gibbs later that evening, they said Joshua was not staying at her home and had not been there for several months.

On Dec. 6, Gibb called police in Idaho and told them that Vallow and Daybell had called her separately on Nov. 26 and asked her to tell police that she had Joshua, even though Joshua wasn't with her. Gibb told police that she declined to follow through with this request.

"This further establishes that the statement made to law enforcement by Lori Vallow on November 26, 2019, was false and Lori Vallow knew it was false," part of the statement read.

