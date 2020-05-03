BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video is a look at what is confirmed and what's unknown in the Lori Vallow case.

The mother of two missing Rexburg children is due to make her first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Friday afternoon.

Lori Vallow's initial arraignment is set for 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg. We'll live stream the appearance here (bookmark this page) and on our YouTube Channel and we'll have a live blog with real-time updates from the courtroom.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

She was arrested in Hawaii in February in connection to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both children were last seen in September.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly refused to tell law enforcement what happened to the children. Daybell is not charged criminally in the case.

The felony charges are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Vallow's defense attorneys have indicated they will ask Judge Faren Eddins to reduce her bond, which is currently set a $5 million. A judge in Hawaii, where Vallow was taken into custody, denied a previous request to drop her bond to $100,000.

Vallow is being transferred back to Idaho from Hawaii Thursday ahead of her court appearance.

Vallow is being transferred back to Idaho from Hawaii Thursday ahead of her court appearance.

KTVB made an interactive timeline of the events surrounding the disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan:

