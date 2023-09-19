College Station man receives life sentence for 2019 murder

Over four years ago, Luis Solis was arrested during an investigation by CSPD for the murder of Osiel Benitez-Herrera. Now, he's been sentenced to life in prison.

BRYAN, Texas — A man arrested for a murder in College Station in 2019 has received a sentence of life in prison, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

That year, in May, College Station Police discovered a man later revealed to be Osiel Benitez-Herrera dead after they received an emergency call from someone claiming they had heard their neighbor screaming for help and calling out the name "Gonzo".

29-year-old Luis Solis of College Station was later arrested after an investigation by CSPD.

During his trial, it was revealed that his DNA and Benitez-Herrera's blood was found on a baseball bat that was used in the murder. Solis was sentenced after receiving a guilty verdict from a jury on Monday, Sept. 18.

"The jury's swift verdict of guilty and a life sentence sends a clear message that this type of senseless violence will not be accepted in our community," said Assistant District Attorneys Kristin Burns and Gretchen Helmuth in a release.

