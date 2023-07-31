Madison County man arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child

Angelo John Isnardi was apprehended by law enforcement in Brevard County, Florida after sexually assaulting a minor in Madison County for multiple years.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — Angelo John Isnardi was apprehended by law enforcement in Brevard County, Florida after a minor from Madison County claimed he sexually assaulted her for years.

The investigation started after Isnardi and the mother of the survivor broke off their relationship and he moved out of the property. Sergeant Calicia Kampf, the Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said that's when the mother's daughter shared what happened.

"After he left, a couple days after he left, the daughter, the victim in this case, had been inappropriately touched," said Kampf.

According to Kampf, the assaults began as early as the end of 2020. From there, Kampf said she was informed that the mother had no knowledge of the assaults until her daughter told her in June of 2023.

The initial interview was performed on June 26 which led to the investigation. The Madison County Sheriff's Office learned that he had family connections in Florida, which is what led them to seek assistance from law enforcement outside of the state.

After nearly a month, Isnardi was found at his father's property in Florida and was apprehended on July 26.

Sergeant Kampf said that the minor's courage to come forward is what made the difference.

"That's how we find things out and that's how we're able to make a difference. That one outcry led to this man being apprehended and taken off the streets and unable to hurt any children," said Kampf.

Isnardi currently remains in Florida until he can be extradited back to Texas.

