Madison Co. Sheriff's Office says remains of missing woman found, two arrested

The Sheriff's Office announced it would be releasing more information at a later date.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — A Madison County woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks has been found, according to authorities.

Megan Martinez, 27, was last heard from on February 5 around 3 a.m. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, her remains have been found and two people have been arrested. They announced this on February 24 but it is unclear when she was found at this time. The sheriff's office did not release any other information but said they would make a public statement in the future.

When Martinez went missing, authorities said they believed she may have been in danger of death or serious injury. They said they were not sure if she had left the area, but it was a possibility.

February 24, 2022, 0100 hours Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan’s family at this time. Megan’s remains have been... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Thursday, February 24, 2022