PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting his female Uber driver, according to court documents.

Phoenix police say the victim picked up two male passengers, after dropping off one of the passengers she headed to a hotel near N. 26th Drive and W. Mountain View Road to drop off the second man who was sitting in the front seat.

Court documents say during the ride the man, identified by police as 28-year-old Eduardo Lopez, grabbed the woman's hand and forced her to run it near his crotch area. He then allegedly pulled out his penis and forced her to touch it.

The victim reportedly told investigators she could not get her hand away and it continued until she dropped him off at a Comfort Inn Suites.

Court paperwork lists Lopez's last known address in Colorado.

Investigators say when they interviewed Lopez he admitted to forcing the woman to touch him and "he was ashamed of what he did," according to court documents. He also reportedly told investigators he felt it was consensual even though he admitted to grabbing her hand.

Lopez faces a felony charge for sexual assault.

RELATED: Uber's new tool lets you discreetly report safety concerns in real-time

ALSO: How to stay safe when using a dating app

MORE: Third teen arrested in Phoenix Uber Eats attack that left driver traumatized