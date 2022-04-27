Bryan Police make quick arrest of car thief suspect

It took just a few hours, the power of social media and fast acting officers to track down a Bryan man's vehicle.

BRYAN, Texas — A suspected car thief was arrested Tuesday night thanks to fast-acting officers and the power of social media.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Bryan Police Department were called to the CVS Pharmacy on the 3000 block of South Texas Avenue at the corner of Villa Maria. It was reported a stolen vehicle was parked in the lot and the suspect was inside the store.

The vehicle had been reported stolen around 4:30 p.m. The victim told KAGS News he had gone to his car to roll down the windows and had turned his back for just a moment. When he returned, his car was gone. He said he posted a picture of his car on his social media and sent a message out to his friends and family that his car had been taken from his workplace.

Warning: Graphic Language

Suspected car theft arrested at CVS by Bryan Police @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/zg5WAL1Vwl — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) April 27, 2022

The man said he got a message that his car had been spotted on Villa Maria. When friends and family of the man flooded the area to look for it, one of them confirmed the vehicle was parked at the CVS and police were called.

Officers immediately responded to the scene and they went inside the store. According to an officer at the scene, the suspect was found but he allegedly would not cooperate and go with officers.