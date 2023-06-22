Man arrested, charged with two counts of murder in late night shooting

Charles Ray Johnson was arrested by College Station Police late at night on June 21 after fatally shooting two individuals.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have arrested and charged a man with two counts of murder following a late night shooting that took place on Wednesday.

According to a police report, around 10 p.m., CSPD received a shots fired report for the 1800 block of Potomac Place, including a call from Charles Ray Johnson, the man arrested. Johnson confessed to police over the phone that he had shot two people. He was later detained by officials.

The two individuals that were shot were identified as Curtis Ray Dickey, 44, and Kelly Nicole Adams, 46.

While being detained, Johnson told CSPD "I had to do it", and later confessed that there were previous issues involving harassment and threats by Adams and Dickey towards him.

The recent shooting involved the alleged tampering of Johnson's moped, and he said that when he had arrived at his home, Adams and Dickey beat on his door, which is what caused Johnson to arm himself with a gun and confront Dickey about the incident.

Dickey allegedly told Johnson that he had in fact tampered with his moped and allegedly threatened to attack him. Johnson then shot both victims multiple times, claiming that Dickey and Adams "came at him".

According to a witness, they said that Johnson confronted Dickey about his moped being tampered with outside his apartment, which Dickey denied. The witness also told police that Johnson also shot Adams, who was trying to flee into her apartment.

Johnson is being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on $800,000 bond, according to jail records.