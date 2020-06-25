Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Caldwell

Sheriffs responded to a theft in progress at Caldwell Truck and Food Stop. While investigating the burglary, they got a call to another theft in progress at the HWY 21 Food Mart.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle they believed to be the same as in the video footage still in the area. When they stopped the suspect, they found that he was wearing the same clothes as seen in the footage, and the alleged stolen items were in plain sight in the suspects vehicle.