Man arrested for recklessly driving car with children in truck bed while intoxicated

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with multiple children under the age of 15, according to a police report from the Bryan Police Department.

Late in the evening that day, police received a report about a man, later identified as Octavio Hernandez-Diaz, who was driving recklessly with children in the bed of a pickup truck. He was eventually stopped by Bryan PD, who found five children in the bed of the truck. It was also noted that two children, 10 years old and two years old, were also in the second seat of the truck without seatbelts.

Hernandez-Diaz eventually told police that he had drank 'one "large" beer and a "regular size" beer' on his drive from Wixon Valley to Bryan. He also admitted to police that he didn't have a U.S. driver's license and wasn't aware of a law prohibiting underage children from riding in a truck bed.

According to Brazos County jail records, Hernandez-Diaz is being held on an over $30,000 bond. There is also an immigration hold from ICE.