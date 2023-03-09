Man arrested for threatening to disclose explicit photos

The victim said Joseph De Oliveira demanded a private 30-minute phone conversation in addition to continuous threats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man was booked into the Brazos County Jail this week after police say he attempted to coerced a woman to obey his demands by saying he was going to send explicit photos to her family and employer.

The May 2022 incident started with a social media direct message from then 21-year-old Joseph De Oliveira to a woman who told police she previously never knew him.

Through social media accounts, "that person sent photographs to her that she recognized as photos that were saved on her personal phone," which exposed her private areas. According to College Station Police Department investigators, through reports, she "said she had taken the photos of herself privately and had not shared them with anyone or given anyone permission to have them or share them."

The reports continue to say the woman was told "to do whatever he told her to do or he would expose her, sharing the photos he was sending to her with her family and her employer."

"Initially he demanded that (the woman) get to a private area so that they can have a thirty-minute phone conversation," police say.

When the woman said she was at the gym he demanded a video for proof.

"He told (the victim) if she blocked him, refused to speak to him or refused his demands he would share the photos of her," reports say.

After a lengthy investigation using account identifiers, investigators tied De Oliveira as the texter.

According to police reports, De Oliveira admitted to sending the messages "but did not consider the impact that these threats would have on" the woman.