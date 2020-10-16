Man arrested in 2020 shooting in College Station sentenced to 25 years

Joshua Wynn, who was arrested in a shooting that took place on October 16, 2020, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Joshua Wynn, who was arrested in connection to a shooting in October of 2020, was sentenced to 25 years at the Brazos County Courthouse earlier this month.

Wynn pled guilty to all four charges brought against him. The charges included a first-degree felony of aggravated assault against a public servant, which included a sentence of 25 years, an aggravated assault charge, which carries a 20-year sentence, and two third-degree felony counts of deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm; each 10 years.

The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said that Wynn will serve his sentences altogether under the 25 year sentence in prison.

The shooting took place on October 16, 2020.

On the night of the shooting, police reported that a shooting had broke out after 7 p.m. near the Hensel Park area. Wynn reportedly shot at a Brazos County constable several times, but didn't make direct contact. However, Wynn did strike a resident in the area twice, in the abdomen and shoulder.