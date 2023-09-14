Man arrested for sleeping in car with over 110 grams of drugs in plain sight

Authorities say the white crystal-like substance that officers arrested the man for was "in plain-view" inside the car he was asleep in.

CENTERVILLE, Leon County — A man has been arrested by authorities in Centerville after officers found him asleep in his car with drugs in plain sight, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 after 8 a.m., a suspicious activity report was made to Leon County authorities on County Road 111--New Salem Cemetery Road--in Centerville. When an officer investigated the call, they found a man asleep in his car with a white crystal-like substance.

The man was later arrested and charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 >=4 grams<200 grams. A photo posted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office shows over $600 in cash and multiple scales with the seized drugs, one of them showing a weight value of 114.1 grams.

The man's identity nor the type of drugs that were seized were revealed.