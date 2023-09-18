Police: Man arrested in College Station for allegedly assaulting roommate with katana

Jordan Ahmed, 19, allegedly struck his roommate with a katana after a disagreement late at night on Sunday, Sept. 17.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested by College Station Police for allegedly assaulting his roommate with a katana, according to a police report.

On Sunday, Sept. 17 shortly before 11 p.m., a CSPD officer talked to a person at The Woodlands of College Station apartments, who said he was assaulted by his roommate after a disagreement broke out between the two about trash being inside the apartment and his friends being over.

The man who assaulted his roommate, Jordan Ahmed, allegedly went to his room after he was confronted about the trash and people over and began "slamming doors" and "punching the wall". Another argument later broke out between the two, which turned physical.

Ahmed's roommate claimed that he had swung the sword at him, cutting him above his right eye. Ahmed claimed otherwise, stating that his roommate had grabbed his katana and "ran with it", according to the police report.

Ahmed has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree Felony. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond, according to jail records.