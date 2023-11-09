24-year-old man arrested in connection with Sept. 4 shooting in Hearne, one still wanted

Gerald Ross was arrested by Hearne Police for his involvement in a shooting on Sept. 4. Another individual, Anthony Farris, is wanted for his involvement as well.

HEARNE, Texas — A man connected to a shooting that took place in the afternoon on Sept. 4 has been arrested by Hearne Police.

Gerald Dwayne Ross, 24, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, and has been charged with a large number of felony offenses. The charges include 10 counts of Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

At the time of the Sept. 4 shooting, Hearne PD believed the events to be part of "an ongoing dispute between parties and not directed at the general public."

According to police, Ross is being held in the Robertson County Jail in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

Another individual is also wanted in connection with the shooting--Anthony Farris. The 19-year-old from Hearne is wanted on warrants for Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was reported to have been last seen in the Hearne area.

Robertson County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to Farris's arrest. To reach out to crime stoppers, call 800-299-0191 or click here to submit a tip online. You can also reach out to the Hearne Police Department if you have any knowledge of the incident by phone at 979-279-5333.