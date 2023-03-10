Man arrested for allegedly grooming and having sex with teen girl who had run away from home

The suspect met the victim around February of 2023 on Snapchat and developed a sexual relationship with her, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested on charges of child sexual assault and harboring a runaway Tuesday afternoon, in a case stemming from the recent disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was considered a missing person by San Antonio authorities last month. On Sept. 27, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to a local home after her grandfather reported the teen had returned, along with her boyfriend, Brett Reagan Poiski. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the grandfather said Poiski was at the residence to turn himself in.

An arrest affidavit states Poiski told deputies that he "took her with me," referring to the girl having run away. The 20-year-old suspect also admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the minor for months.

Poiski met the victim around February of 2023 on Snapchat and developed a relationship with her, Salazar said. The victim had initially run away from home due to having problems with her sister and stayed at a hotel room with Poiski.

Poiski is a homeless man who is known to jump around apartments and hotels, the sheriff said. Investigators discovered he and the victim knew they were being searched for and attempted to evade police by changing hotels multiple times before she eventually returned home.

Poiski was arrested along the 4000 block of East Houston without incident. According to the affidavit, he claims he didn't know the victim was underage, even saying the victim lied to him about her age. But, Salazar says, Poiski intentionally had sexual relations with the victim and convinced the victim that he cared for her, in an apparent case of grooming.

“Convincing her to sneak out of the house, convincing her to meet up with him and then taking her somewhere where they engage in sexual activities,” Salazar said about Poiski's alleged tactics.

Investigators say about 80 to 90% of sexual abuse cases involving children originate on social media.

“Social media is a pretty serious issue for parents and grandparents raising their young ones,” Salazar said.

Salazar advised parents and guardians to check on their children and to know who they are talking to on social media.