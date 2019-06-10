BRYAN, Texas — No good deed ... you know how the saying goes. A Missouri City man said he was just trying to help out a friend by picking him up from the Brazos County Jail, but ended up behind bars.

Marcus Montemayor Jr, 22, of Missouri City, Texas, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and was ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia.

It happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brazos County Jail on the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road. Montemayor was seen pulling into the parking lot on surveillance video, police said, and an officer claimed he could not maintain the driving lane.

When officers approached Montemayor in his Jeep, the vehicle was still running and Montemayor was sleeping, police said. Officers woke him up and asked him if he had been drinking or if he was having any medical issues, they said. Montemayor admitted he was there to pick up a friend from jail, got tired and decided to take a nap while he was waiting, according to court documents.

Montemayor told police he had been at a friend's party earlier and had a couple of drinks, police said. He also admitted to smoking marijuana on his way to jail, according to court documents.

Upon searching the Jeep, police said they found a container on the front seat with less than two ounces of marijuana inside. They said they also found a silver grinder, two glass pipes, a large water class pipe, packages of cigarillos and several other drug-related items.

Montemayor is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $9,000 bond. It's unknown who came and picked up his friend.

