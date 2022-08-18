Man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting a child in Grimes County

An assistant Grimes County Districts Attorney said that "sexual abuse of children is something our office takes very seriously."

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenager who ended up getting pregnant.

Mace Travis Bonner was identified as the suspect in the case after the Navasota Police Department got a report by Child Protective Services regarding a 16-year-old girl who was pregnant on Sept. 22, 2020, according to the Grimes County District Attorney. The girl told CPS the father of her child was a 40-year-old man, the DA said.

The department started investigating and questioned Bonner, who then confessed to the sex assault at an apartment when she was 15, the DA said.

On April 8, Bonner pled guilty before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney. He then requested a sentencing hearing, the DA said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the judge sentenced Bonner to 10 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender in Texas, as well, the DA added.

"Sexual abuse of children is something our office takes very seriously," said David Armbruster, an assistant district attorney and the prosecutor on Bonner's case. "When a 40-year-old man sexually assaults a 15-year-old child, the appropriate punishment is incarceration in prison. That is the position of our office. That is the sentiment Grimes County juries have consistently echoed for many years with their verdicts on child sexual abuse cases.”