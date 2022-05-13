x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hearne man dies while in custody at the Brazos County Detention Center

Authorities said he was arrested by the College Station Police Department Thursday.

HEARNE, Texas — A Hearne man has died while in custody of the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan.

Authorities said Terrence Hammond, 44, was taken to a Bryan Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell. He died at the hospital.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Hammond was arrested just before 11:30 Thursday night by the College Station Police Department. Hammond was the passenger in a vehicle that had gotten pulled over on Hereford Street. According to a police statement, Hammond was arrested after he lied about his identity twice. Authorities said Hammond had a warrant out of College Station for failing to identify and a warrant out of Travis County on a child support case.

The arresting officer also reported they found Hammond to be in the possession of less than a gram of meth.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Hammond was booked into the detention center at 1:14 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and on the two warrants.

Authorities said jail staff checked on Hammond, but found him unresponsive just before 8 a.m.

An investigation by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers is now underway. We will continue to update you as more information is released.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

10 p.m. update on escaped inmate in Leon County