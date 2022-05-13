Hearne man dies while in custody at the Brazos County Detention Center

Authorities said he was arrested by the College Station Police Department Thursday.

HEARNE, Texas — A Hearne man has died while in custody of the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan.

Authorities said Terrence Hammond, 44, was taken to a Bryan Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell. He died at the hospital.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Hammond was arrested just before 11:30 Thursday night by the College Station Police Department. Hammond was the passenger in a vehicle that had gotten pulled over on Hereford Street. According to a police statement, Hammond was arrested after he lied about his identity twice. Authorities said Hammond had a warrant out of College Station for failing to identify and a warrant out of Travis County on a child support case.

The arresting officer also reported they found Hammond to be in the possession of less than a gram of meth.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Hammond was booked into the detention center at 1:14 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and on the two warrants.

Authorities said jail staff checked on Hammond, but found him unresponsive just before 8 a.m.