Man sentenced to 30 years for arson that led to death of SAFD firefighter Scott Deem in 2017

Authorities said Emond Johnson confessed to setting the fire in 2017 to get out from the lease agreement. Firefighter Scott Deem died in the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Six years after a firefighter was killed in a blaze at a San Antonio gym, the gym's owner who was charged with arson and murder has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said Emond Johnson, 45, pled no contest to charges of felony murder and arson resulting in bodily injury or death. Firefighter Scott Deem died in the fire, which also caused severe injuries to Brad Phipps and Robert Vasquez. Johnson has no right to appeal, according to the DA's office.

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said Johnson confessed to setting the fire to his fitness gym, The Spartan Box, to get out of his lease at the Ingram Shopping Center.

“Emond Johnson intentionally started a fire in his business. Today, justice is served as the Bexar County community holds him accountable,” Gonzales said. “Today, we remember firefighter Scott Deem, who lost his life, and honor the bravery of firefighters Brad Phipps and Robert Vasquez, who were severely injured. Our thoughts are with the affected families as we seek to honor the sacrifices of these courageous firefighters.”

Just days after Deem was killed, around 150 firefighters from across Texas arrived in San Antonio to pay tribute. A memorial has since been created outside the west-side fire station where he was assigned.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood addressed Johnson in court.

"You kind of took away some of our innocence because now we realize, 'ok, there are people out there who want to harm us,'" he said. "I realized I have to forgive you so I can free myself of this anger and this pain."

Brad Phipps, one of two firefighters severely injured that same day, reminded Johnson in court of the giant hole left in many hearts.

As each person spoke in court, Johnson looked them in the eye, including Deem's mother-in-law.

"He was like my own son," she said. "My daughter met him when they were 17 years old."

Deem's daughter also spoke.

"The moment I found out, it felt like the world slipped out of my hands," she said.

Deem's wife, Jennifer... who wasn't in court .. wrote a letter for everyone to hear.

"You took my best friend, husband, protector, my other half, an amazing dad and a huge piece of my heart," she said.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.