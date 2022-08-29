Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend

The assailant's record of similar offenses dates back to 2011.

BRYAN, Texas — 38-year-old Shameron Johnson was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

Johnson's offenses date back to 2011, according to authorities.

Johnson was previously convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and injury to a child, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

According to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney, assault family violence is a third degree felony that carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years if the defendant has been previously convicted of another crime related to familial violence.

While Johnson chose to plead guilty to the charges, his sentence was increased due to his criminal history, according to authorities. He accepted the 15-year sentence for both the family violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon charges, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

In a press release, Brazos County Assistant District Attorneys Yasmeen Aboellhasan and Nathan Wood said “Domestic violence affects every member of the family and our office will take a strong stand to ensure that everyone feels safe in their home.”

