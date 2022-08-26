Man gets life sentence for burglary with attempted sexual assault

Prosecutors presented evidence of seven other instances of similar crimes at the man's trial.

BRYAN, Texas — Christopher Williams was recently sentenced to life in prison for burglary with attempted sexual assault, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

His offenses date back to 2015, where he was connected to other burglary and sexual assault crimes, with most of Williams' targets being college-aged females, according to authorities.

According to a press release related to Williams' sentencing, he would reportedly enter the victims residences through unlocked doors and would grope and attempt to sexually assault his victim.

The victims also reported that Williams had ejaculated in their presence, leaving DNA at the crime scene for authorities to collect and use for later prosecution. At the time, the DNA was not tied to any known suspects, so his identity was not immediately deduced.

Furthermore, in some instances the victims reported that they began to receive unwanted sexual text messages from an unknown number, which was later deduced to be Williams' doing. The text messages also contained information about the burglaries, which would have only been known to Williams.

In a press release, Brazos County Assistant District Attorneys Kristin Burns and Brian Baker said that “10 of the strongest and most courageous women you will ever find, faced down a serial offender this week & allowed a Brazos County jury to end this monsters rein of terror. Christopher Williams will never again have access to a door of his choosing.”

