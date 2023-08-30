Houston man sentenced for killing two in 2018 distracted driving crash

On Nov. 2, 2018, Brandon Bowers hit and killed two people while driving distracted at night. He now will have to spend five years behind bars.

BRYAN, Texas — A man from Houston has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing two people in a distracted driving crash that took place in 2018, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney's office.

Brandon Bowers, 38, hit and killed Charles and Madora Swist in a late night incident that took place on Nov. 2, 2018. That night, Charles was helping Madora refill her car, as it had run out of gas. Charles had activated his car hazard lights and provided enough guidance for aware drivers to avoid a possible accident.

However, while Charles was filling up the tank, Bowers hit the two while distracted by his phone, killing both of them. Madora's three sons, who were in the car at the time of the crash, were not physically hurt in the crash.

Bowers later admitted to authorities that he had been driving distracted, and through a later investigation, it was revealed that he had recorded and watched videos, sent and read text messages on multiple apps, and did other things that kept his attention from the road.

"Texting and making videos on your cell phone while driving is reckless, unacceptable and deadly," said Assistant District Attorneys Brian Baker and Jessica Escue in a press release. "The jury sent a clear message that prison is the way this community will deal with those selfish acts."