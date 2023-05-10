A man from Bryan was pulled over for driving drunk and found to be three times over the legal limit while out on bond for a previous DWI offense.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for drunk driving — he had been arrested more than three times previously and was out on bond.

According to a news release sent to media outlets Thursday from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, the connection between incidents leading to the hard sentence for Carl Young is that the last two arrests occurred on a holiday.

The 62-year-old's third offense before the occurrence that led him to prison happened on July 4, 2019, when Bryan Police were called to the intersection of Villa Maria Road and Farm-to-Market 2818 after an eyewitness said they saw Young driving recklessly and nearly hit their car.

When officers conducted a sobriety test Young's blood alcohol level was measured at .216, more than two times the legal limit.

His final arrest before the recent sentencing was Oct. 31, 2022, when officers witnessed him unable to stay in a single lane.

"After the deputies attempted to stop the Defendant, he drove into the intersection with a red light. He then stopped his vehicle directly in the middle of that intersection," the news release from Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue said. "While talking with the Deputies, the Defendant was observed to have slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Deputies also found a half-empty, open bottle of liquor in the Defendant’s vehicle."

Young's blood alcohol content was measured at .242, three times more than the legal limit.

In the same Thursday afternoon news release Assistant David Kaldas said in a statement: “Citizens of Brazos County should be able to enjoy holidays safely without the fear of drunk drivers on our roads. Those who repeatedly choose to put lives at risk will be prosecuted and punished.”

The statement was also released through the office's social media accounts:

“Citizens of Brazos County should be able to enjoy holidays safely without the fear of drunk drivers on our roads. Those who repeatedly choose to put lives at risk will be prosecuted and punished.”

- David Kaldas, Assistant District Attorney pic.twitter.com/cmXlxTfXge — Brazos County DA (@BrazosCountyDA) October 6, 2023

Court records show Young's criminal record dates back to 2006 with charges such as arson and rape. The 2022 incident counted as his fourth DWI.