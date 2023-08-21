Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for prostitution extortion

Christopher Scott, 52, will have to register as a sex offender upon being released from his prison sentence.

BRYAN, Texas — Following a guilty plea, a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for forcing women into prostitution, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

52-year-old Christopher Scott of Lubbock pled guilty to Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution after being arrested by officials on March 27, 2020 at a College Station motel. Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution is a first degree felony that carries a prison sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison.

On that day, a woman called 911 after discovering that her daughter was being assaulted by Scott at the motel. When police arrived, they found two young women and took them to medical care, where they both revealed that Scott was forcing them to engage in prostitution. It was also revealed that they had traveled to multiple cities in Texas in the past for other prostitution acts.

At Scott's plea deal, it was noted that one of the victims involved had confronted him and was "able to regain control over her life by facing him in the courtroom."

"The Defendant did everything in his power to break their bodies and crush their spirit by treating them like property," said Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Tonika Davis in the release. "The survivors showed great courage in breaking free from the defendant's control, and bringing the defendant to justice."