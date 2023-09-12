The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office is looking for a man who set fire to his father's mobile home on August 11, 2023.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The Waller County Fire Marshal's Office is looking for a man they say set fire to his father's mobile home on August 11, 2023. On August 14, 2023, Michael Wayne Robertson Jr. was charged with Felony Arson. Authorities say Robertson Jr. intentionally set fire to the inside of his father's mobile home causing severe damage.

Robertson Jr. is known to frequent the city of Waller. He drives a Ford flatbed truck which officials say he changed from black to white.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact investigator Hensley at 979-826-7785 or contact Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266. You have the option to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.