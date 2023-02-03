Bryan man with multiple DWI convictions given five-year prison sentence in Brazos County

Douglas "DT" Thomas, 48, has been convicted of DWI multiple times; in 1995, 2004, 2006, and 2015.

BRYAN, Brazos County — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in September.

A Bryan man has been sentenced to five years in prison following his fifth DWI conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Douglas "DT" Thomas, 48, was pulled over by a College Station Police officer on May 30, 2020 after he made "multiple traffic violations" and didn't have insurance on the car he was driving. He attempted to hide the open bottle of liquor in his car at the time of the traffic stop, but eventually admitted to the officer that he had been drinking.

After taking a sobriety test, Thomas' BAC came back as .116. The legal BAC limit in Texas is .08%. Thomas had also been previously convicted for DWI in 1995, 2004, 2006, and 2015.

When he was stopped on that day in May 2020, Thomas was on bond for a 2018 arrest for evading in a vehicle in College Station and had been recently released from probation for another DWI charge out of Travis County.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Thomas also pled guilty to two counts of Public Intoxication. Brazos County Jail records also state that he is being held on a $5,000 total Personal Recognizance Bond, which is a bond that cannot be paid for by a bail bondsman.

"When someone refuses to acknowledge they have a drinking problem, refuses to get help, and continues to drink and drive, he places the entire community in danger," said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Herbert in a release. "This sentence sends a message that such actions will be taken seriously in this community."

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube