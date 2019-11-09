COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police said a man who was resisting arrest broke the rear window of their patrol vehicle and also dented the roof with his head.

Deviaen Wheeler, 26, is charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He suffered injuries to his head and face after slamming head head into the patrol vehicle, police said.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Dartmouth Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday for what was reported as a civil disturbance. While interviewing a witness at the scene, police said Wheeler refused to follow directions and tried leaving the area.

While trying to arrest Wheeler, a struggle began and Wheeler "headbutted" the front passenger side of the patrol car, according to court documents. After Wheeler was in handcuffs, police said he slammed his head into the hood of the patrol vehicle and left a dent. As the two officers and Wheeler continued to struggle, police said Wheeler then slammed his head into the patrol vehicle, causing the rear window to shatter.

Wheeler is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.

